Leeds United Behind In Race For Liverpool Youngster

Hull City are leading the chase to snap up Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who is also wanted by Leeds United.



Both Championship clubs have had loan offers for Kent accepted by Liverpool, along with a third unnamed side, meaning the ball is in the wide-man's court to decide where he wants to play his football next term.











According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hull are currently in a strong position to snap Kent up.



Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky is in the market for additions to his squad and the Russian wants Kent at the KCOM Stadium.





Kent played in 44 of 46 Championship games while on loan at Barnsley last term and was voted the club's Young Player of the Season for his efforts at Oakwell .

He played and scored for Barnsley in a 3-2 win over Leeds, seemingly making an impression on the Whites in the process.



The Liverpool talent must now decide which club offer him the best chance of kicking on again with his development.

