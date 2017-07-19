Leeds United Confirm Matthew Pennington Deal, Could Face Borussia Monchengladbach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have officially announced the signing of Matthew Pennington on loan from Everton.



The 22-year-old centre-back will spend the entire 2017/18 campaign at Elland Road and adds to Whites boss Thomas Christiansen's options at the back.











Leeds lost Kyle Bartley last season at the end of his loan spell, while they also recently terminated Giuseppe Bellusci's contract at the club.



As such the Whites need centre-backs and Pennington has arrived to add to the depth in the position.





Pennington featured in the Premier League for Everton last season, facing Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City.

He will now be bidding to kick on with his development at Elland Road with Leeds.



Pennington has now headed out to Austria to link up with his new team-mates, who are at their Austrian pre-season training base.



The Whites play Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly on Thursday afternoon and Pennington could make his unofficial Leeds debut in the fixture.

