06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2017 - 13:19 BST

Leeds United To Follow Up Matthew Pennington Signing With Further Centre-Back Capture

 




Leeds United are expected to sign another centre-back after completing the capture of Matthew Pennington from Everton.

The Whites have agreed a season-long loan deal with Everton for promising defender Pennington, who is now in the process of finalising his switch to Elland Road; Pennington is then expected to fly to Austria to link up with his new team-mates at their pre-season training base.




But Leeds are not likely to stop their centre-back hunt at Pennington.

Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are still likely to bring in another centre-back in the current transfer window.
 


With Pennington arriving, Leeds currently have three senior specialist centre-backs.

Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen appears to feel he needs four at his disposal heading into a busy Championship season.

Leeds have been linked with a number of other defenders, including Bristol City's Aden Flint and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Harold Voyer, who is also on Newcastle United's radar.
 