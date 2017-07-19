Leeds United To Follow Up Matthew Pennington Signing With Further Centre-Back Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to sign another centre-back after completing the capture of Matthew Pennington from Everton.



The Whites have agreed a season-long loan deal with Everton for promising defender Pennington, who is now in the process of finalising his switch to Elland Road; Pennington is then expected to fly to Austria to link up with his new team-mates at their pre-season training base.











But Leeds are not likely to stop their centre-back hunt at Pennington.



Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are still likely to bring in another centre-back in the current transfer window.





With Pennington arriving, Leeds currently have three senior specialist centre-backs.

Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen appears to feel he needs four at his disposal heading into a busy Championship season.



Leeds have been linked with a number of other defenders, including Bristol City's Aden Flint and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Harold Voyer, who is also on Newcastle United's radar.

