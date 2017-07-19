Leicester Turn Down Two Bids For Arsenal and Roma Target Riyad Mahrez, Stick To Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City have already refused two offers for in-demand winger Riyad Mahrez and will only sell the Algerian for €46m.



Mahrez has been tipped to leave the Foxes this summer and is attracting strong interest from Arsenal and Roma.











Leicester are ready to let the wide-man leave, but only for what they view as the right price.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Foxes have already knocked back two proposals for Mahrez, the latest being a bid of €30m plus bonuses.





The Premier League side are clear that the winger will not be sold for less than €46m.

Mahrez, 26, is under contract with Leicester until the summer of 2020, placing the Foxes in a strong position to dictate the terms of departure.



He made a total of 48 appearances across all compettions last season, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists as Leicester struggled to match the heroics of their title winning campaign of the previous season.

