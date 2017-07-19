Liverpool Drop Demands But Bundesliga Club Don’t Even Want Reds Talent If Loan Cost Zero

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin have no intention of taking Liverpool youngster Allan on a new loan deal, despite the Reds dropping their financial demands for a fresh loan.



The 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder spent all of last term on loan at the Bundesliga outfit.











He made 15 Bundesliga appearances for the capital club, along with turning out once in the German Cup.



But despite Liverpool downgrading their demands for another loan, Hertha Berlin do not want to keep Allan.





And according to German daily Bild, Hertha Berlin would even refuse to keep Allan on loan if Liverpool completely subsidised the deal, meaning the midfielder cost the club zero to sign again .

Hertha Berlin want to give one of their own an opportunity with the first team, with 18-year-old Arne Maier starting to impress.



As such, Liverpool will have to make alternative arrangements for Allan this summer as they look to again send the midfielder out on loan.

