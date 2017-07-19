Liverpool Talent To Pick Between Leeds United, Hull City And Unnamed Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has a choice to make, with the Reds having accepted loan bids from Hull City, Leeds United and another unnamed club.



Kent spent last term on loan in the Championship with Barnsley and the winger was praised for his displays at Oakwell.











He could be set for another season in the Championship as, according to BBC Radio Humberside, Hull, Leeds and one other club have had loan offers accepted by Liverpool for Kent.



The wide-man must now weigh up where he would be best placed to push his development on to the next level.





Kent was crowned Barnsley's Young Player of the Season last term, for his performances with the club .

He missed just two of 46 Championship matches for Barnsley, as he chipped in with three goals and three assists.



One of Kent's goals came in Barnsley's 3-2 win over Leeds.



If he chooses Elland Road, he may play in the same fixture next season, only this time for the Whites.

