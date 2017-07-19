Manchester City Beat Chelsea To Danilo, Fee Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have beaten Chelsea to full-back Danilo after agreeing a fee with Real Madrid for the former FC Porto star.



Chelsea had been keen to sign Danilo, who Real Madrid have been ready to let go for the right price, but Manchester City have surged past the Blues.











According to Sky Italia, Pep Guardiola's men have now thrashed out a fee with Real Madrid for Danilo.



The full-back is now expected to complete a switch to the Etihad Stadium, increasing Guardiola's options in defence.





Danilo struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side at the Bernabeu last season and will hope to play on a more consistent basis with the Citizens.

Manchester City recently snapped up Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, but Guardiola felt he still needed more options at full-back.



Winning the race for Danilo should go some way towards making up for the disappointment of losing out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain for Guardiola.

