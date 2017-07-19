XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2017 - 22:43 BST

Marco Silvestri Ends Leeds United Spell With Serie A Move

 




Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona have completed the signing of goalkeeper Marco Silvestri from Leeds United.

Silvestri left Leeds' training base in Austria on Wednesday to discuss personal terms with Hellas Verona and quickly found common ground with the Serie A club.




He has now completed his switch and has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021.

Silvestri lost the number 1 spot at Leeds last season to Rob Green and was further knocked down the pecking order this summer when the Whites bought Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen.
 


Now the shot-stopper will be aiming to make his mark in Italy's top flight with Hellas Verona.

Silvestri played for the club's local rivals, Chievo Verona, prior to joining Leeds in the summer of 2014.

He arrived in England backed as a promising talent, but inconsistent performances meant opinion on his abilities was split amongst the Leeds fan base.
 