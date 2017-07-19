XRegister
06 October 2016

19/07/2017 - 15:53 BST

Marco Silvestri Leaves Leeds United Training Camp, Holding Talks With Serie A Club

 




Goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has left Leeds United's training camp in Austria for discussions with Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona.

The shot-stopper lost his place between the sticks last season at Elland Road to Rob Green and with Leeds bringing in another goalkeeper this summer in the shape of Felix Wiedwald, his chances of playing suffered a further blow.




It emerged on Tuesday that Hellas Verona were looking to do a deal for Silvestri and it appears they are now closing the net around the goalkeeper.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Silvestri has now left Leeds' training camp in Austria.
 


He has headed back to his native Italy to hold talks with Hellas Verona.

And the transfer is claimed to be at an advanced stage.

Silvestri joined Leeds from Hellas Verona's local rivals Chievo Verona in 2014 and arrived as a highly rated prospect.

He split opinion at Elland Road though after inconsistent displays and was finally nudged out of the regular number 1 role by Green last season.
 