No Financial Agreement Sees Former Leeds United Striker Leave Championship Club

Former Leeds United striker Habib Habibou may not be facing the Whites in the Bolton Wanderers' Championship opener as he has returned to French club Lens.



Habibou has been on trial with Bolton and looking to earn a move back to England with the newly promoted Championship outfit.











A switch to Bolton could have seen the striker come up against his former club Leeds, who the Trotters are due to play in their season opener.



But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, no financial agreement has been able to be reached between the parties involved.





As such the striker is now expected back for training at Lens, who had allowed him a trial at Bolton .

Under contract with Lens until 2019, Habibou made a good impact at the club after joining in the winter transfer window earlier this year.



The striker scored six goals in 13 Ligue 2 appearances as Lens missed out on automatic promotion by just a point.



It remains to be seen if Bolton try to resurrect the deal.

