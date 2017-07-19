XRegister
06 October 2016

19/07/2017 - 16:17 BST

RB Leipzig Resisting Liverpool For Naby Keita Forces AC Milan To Play Waiting Game On Target

 




RB Leipzig are refusing to listen to offers for Emil Forsberg as they focus on fending off Liverpool's attempts to sign Naby Keita, it has been claimed.

AC Milan want to sign the Sweden international and coach Vincenzo Montella has given his approval to Forsberg being added to the ranks at the San Siro.




RB Leipzig have been against selling Forsberg, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, AC Milan have not given up, despite the German club refusing all offers so far.

It is claimed the Bundesliga side are first focusing on making sure they keep Keita, who is wanted by Liverpool.
 


But AC Milan believe they still have time to do a deal for Forsberg as the transfer window has over a month left to run.

As such, the Rossoneri are playing the waiting game until such time RB Leipzig will listen to bids for the Swede.

Forsberg is also on the radar of both Arsenal and Bayern Munich this summer.
 