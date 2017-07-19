XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2017 - 12:31 BST

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Target Set To Sign For Roma

 




Roma are set to snap up Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham linked Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo, with the striker set to be on the club's pre-season trip to the United States.

Defrel starred for Sassuolo in Serie A last season and as a result has been linked with a number of clubs, including Spurs and West Ham.




But it is Roma who have been pressing the accelerator on a swoop for the Frenchman and they are on the verge of succeeding.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Defrel is set to sign a contract with Roma either this afternoon or this evening.
 


And the French striker will leave for the United States by Friday.

Defrel made a total of 38 appearances for Sassuolo last season, catching the eye with 16 goals and five assists.

It had seemed the 26-year-old could be playing his football in the Premier League in the new campaign, but now he is poised to stay in Serie A and will ply his trade for Roma.
 