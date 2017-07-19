Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Target Set To Sign For Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are set to snap up Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham linked Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo, with the striker set to be on the club's pre-season trip to the United States.



Defrel starred for Sassuolo in Serie A last season and as a result has been linked with a number of clubs, including Spurs and West Ham.











But it is Roma who have been pressing the accelerator on a swoop for the Frenchman and they are on the verge of succeeding.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Defrel is set to sign a contract with Roma either this afternoon or this evening.





And the French striker will leave for the United States by Friday.

Defrel made a total of 38 appearances for Sassuolo last season, catching the eye with 16 goals and five assists.



It had seemed the 26-year-old could be playing his football in the Premier League in the new campaign, but now he is poised to stay in Serie A and will ply his trade for Roma.

