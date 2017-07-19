Wolves Rule Out Alvaro Negredo Swoop Due To Striker’s Wage Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers will not be snapping up Alvaro Negredo due to the striker's wage demands.



The former Manchester City hitman spent last season on loan at the Riverside Stadium from Middlesbrough, but has now headed back to parent side Valencia, where he has a further two years to run on his contract.











Negredo has been linked with a quickfire return to English football with Wolves, but according to the BBC, the Championship club will not be moving for the 31-year-old.



Wolves believe that Negredo's salary of £100,000 per week is too much to take on.





The Spaniard clocked up 36 appearances in the Premier League for Middlesbrough last season and scored nine goals .

His efforts could not stop Boro suffering relegation though and Negredo is now back in Spain.



It remains to be seen if any other English clubs look to make a move for Negredo, who has scored over 100 goals in La Liga, this summer.

