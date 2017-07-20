XRegister
X
06 October 2016

20/07/2017 - 12:25 BST

Ajax Hit Accelerator To Win Race For Manchester United Linked Brazilian Striker

 




Ajax are pushing forward to secure the signature of Manchester United and AC Milan admired Brazilian talent Richarlison from Fluminense.

The 20-year-old striker joined Fluminense from America MG in January last year and has been attracting the eyes of scouts with his performances in Brazilian football.




Scouts from Manchester United and AC Milan have been regularly keeping an eye on him and even Inter Milan and Roma have shown an interest in the young Brazilian talent.

However, it sees Ajax could become the club who will take the young striker to Europe this summer as it has been claimed that Dutch giants have pressed the accelerator to sign him.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Ajax are expected to slap in an offer of around €12m to €14m in the coming days and are hoping to get a deal over the line with Fluminense soon.  

The Dutch giants have a history of developing young talent and are confident that they will be able to provide a platform for Richarlison to flourish in European football.

The striker has been part of Brazil’s Under-20 team and has three goals to his name in ten appearances.
 