06 October 2016

20/07/2017 - 11:56 BST

Boost For Tottenham Hotspur In Battle With PSG For Juan Foyth

 




Argentina Under-20 international defender Juan Foyth favours a move to Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old defender’s future has come under the scanner this summer, with Tottenham believed to be keen on taking him to England in the transfer window.




However, Tottenham are facing stiff competition from PSG, who are also interested in the talented centre-back and are considering making a move for him this summer.

PSG playmaker Javier Pastore is pushing sporting director Antero Henrique to complete a €9.5m move for the Estudiantes defender but it seems Tottenham are leading the chase at the moment.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the defender favours a move to Tottenham as he wants to play in the Premier League with the north London club.  

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is also believed to be playing a key role in convincing Foyth, who seems sure about joining the club that came close winning the Premier League for two seasons running.

For the moment, the young defender is not prepared to consider an offer from PSG and wants to move to England.
 