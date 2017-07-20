Celtic Should Worry About Rosenborg – Former Norway Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft feels that Celtic should be a little worried about having to play Rosenborg in the Champions League.



After seeing off Linfield in the second qualifying round, Brendan Rodgers' Scottish champions now have a tie against Norwegian giants Rosenborg in the agenda, starting with hosting the Trondheim-based outfit next Wednesday.











Fjortoft admits that Rosenborg are not as good as they once were, with the Norwegians regular Champions League group stage participants from the mid-1990s until the mid-2000s, but he still thinks that Celtic should have cause for concern.



The former striker wrote on Twitter: "So Celtic, here come Rosenborg.





"Not as good as in their best days, but still something that should make you a bit worried", Fjortoft added .

The Norwegian season is currently in full flow and Rosenborg top the table with a five-point lead over second placed Sarpsborg.



Rosenborg saw off Dundalk 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League second qualifying round tie.



Rodgers' men are though set to start as firm favourites to see off Rosenborg and march on in their Champions League adventure.

