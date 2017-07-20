XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2017 - 15:42 BST

Celtic Should Worry About Rosenborg – Former Norway Striker

 




Former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft feels that Celtic should be a little worried about having to play Rosenborg in the Champions League.

After seeing off Linfield in the second qualifying round, Brendan Rodgers' Scottish champions now have a tie against Norwegian giants Rosenborg in the agenda, starting with hosting the Trondheim-based outfit next Wednesday.




Fjortoft admits that Rosenborg are not as good as they once were, with the Norwegians regular Champions League group stage participants from the mid-1990s until the mid-2000s, but he still thinks that Celtic should have cause for concern.

The former striker wrote on Twitter: "So Celtic, here come Rosenborg.
 


"Not as good as in their best days, but still something that should make you a bit worried", Fjortoft added.

The Norwegian season is currently in full flow and Rosenborg top the table with a five-point lead over second placed Sarpsborg.

Rosenborg saw off Dundalk 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League second qualifying round tie.

Rodgers' men are though set to start as firm favourites to see off Rosenborg and march on in their Champions League adventure.
 