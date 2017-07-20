Frequent Contact – PSG Step Up Interest In Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have been increasingly in contact with the representatives of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in recent days.



With his contract expiring at the end of next season, the Chilean has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer despite Arsene Wenger’s insistence that he won’t sell.











Sanchez more or less indicated that he wants to leave Arsenal when he stated last week that his dream is to play in the Champions League and win it and the winger has options to choose from.



Manchester City are on the prowl as Pep Guardiola wants to add the Chilean to his impressive array of attacking options but Wenger is in no mood to sell him to Premier League rivals.





PSG have emerged as a possible destination for the Chilean and while they are keen on signing Neymar, the Parisians have not lost sight of the 28-year-old Sanchez.

And according to Foot Mercato, talks between the player’s representatives and the Ligue 1 giants have only intensified in recent days as the start of the season approaches.



PSG are prepared to offer him a four-year contract but at the moment Sanchez only wants a three-year deal and talks between the two parties are expected to move forward in the coming days.



It has been suggested that Sanchez wants to continue in the Premier League but Arsenal’s unwillingness to sell him Premier League rivals could push him out of England this summer.

