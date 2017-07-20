I Can’t Talk – Manchester City Star’s Agent Remains Coy On Roma Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov’s agent has remained coy over his client’s future amidst interest from Roma.



With Pep Guardiola investing heavily in his defence and specifically in full-backs, the 31-year-old could soon become surplus to requirements at the Etihad this summer.











And with his contract expiring at the end of next season, the defender could be available for transfer and there are clubs who are interested in the Manchester City stalwart.



Kolarov has already rejected overtures from Turkey but Roma are showing keen interest in the Lazio defender during the transfer window and could look to take him back to Italy.





But his agent refused to provide any clarity on his client’s summer plans as talk of Roma’s interest in him grows stronger.

He was quoted as saying by La Roma when asked about interest from the Serie A giants: “I can’t talk about this topic right now.”



A former Lazio man, Kolarov left Italy to join Manchester City in 2010 and has clocked up 247 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles in the process.

