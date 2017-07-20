XRegister
06 October 2016

20/07/2017 - 11:10 BST

Inter Prepared To Offer More Money For Newcastle United Target

 




Inter Milan are prepared to make a substantial offer to secure the signature of Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh this summer.

The 19-year-old winger’s future has been a topic of discussion all summer, with a number of clubs across Europe chasing the young talent.




Newcastle have been eyeing him all summer and Fiorentina even agreed terms with the player over a contract, but it seemed he was on his way towards Saint-Etienne.

The Ligue 1 club thrashed out an agreement with Caen over a fee worth €8m, but the player remained undecided about joining Saint-Etienne and it seems Inter have entered the chase for Karamoh.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Inter recently made a €3m offer for the winger and the club are prepared to offer a bigger sum in the coming days to take him to Italy.  

It has also been claimed that the player has agreed a contract with the Nerazzurri and is currently favouring a move to Italy with Inter this summer.

Inter still need to reach an agreement over a fee with Caen, but the club are prepared to slap in a better bid in the coming days in order to take the deal over the line.
 