It Was Frustrating – Bruno Alves On Missing Rangers’ Europa League Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Bruno Alves has expressed his frustration at missing out on the Gers' Europa League first qualifying round tie, but insists that he would have joined the club even if they had not been in Europe.



The veteran Portuguese defender arrived late as he was recuperating after international duty with his national side in the Confederation's Cup.











As a result the former FC Porto man missed his side's Europa League two-legged defeat against Luxembourg minnows Porgres Niederkorn.



The 35-year-old insists that it was a disappointment for him to have missed out on the chance to play in the two matches but irrespective of the result he insists that the chance to sign for the Gers was too good to reject.





"It was frustrating I wasn't here for the European game. I would have still joined the club without European football", the defender said at a press conference.

Alves also took time to speak about using his experience to help his team win trophies, as he has always done with his other teams in the past.



"I can bring my experience and what I have learnt in football.



"Almost every club I have played for has won.



"I want that here."



Portugal star Alves has managed a total of 93 appearances for his national side since making his debut in 2007.

