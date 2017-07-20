Javier Pastore Urging PSG To Beat Tottenham Hotspur To Juan Foyth

Follow @insidefutbol





Javier Pastore is urging Paris Saint-Germain to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of countryman Juan Foyth.



The young centre-back is a man in demand this summer and Tottenham have been claimed to be leading the chase to take him to Europe from Argentine club Estudiantes.











But PSG's Argentine talent Pastore wants to see Foyth continue his development in France, rather than England.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Pastore has been urging PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique to move to snap up Foyth.





It has been stressed to PSG that a deal to sign the 19-year-old would not be difficult, with Estudiantes just looking for €9.5m to sell .

PSG are looking to add another centre-back to the ranks and want to make sure the new arrival will not affect 21-year-old Presnel Kimpembe's development.



It remains to be seen if the French giants do move to try to make sure Foyth ends up at the Parc des Princes and not at Spurs.

