06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2017 - 12:13 BST

Jurgen Klopp Prepared To Lose Liverpool Star For Free If Asking Price Not Met

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to risk losing Juventus target Emre Can for free at the end of next season if the Reds don’t get around €35m for the German this summer.

Can’s contract with the Reds is scheduled to expire next summer and while the two parties have been talking over a new deal, the midfielder is yet to agree fresh terms with Liverpool.




Juventus have been keeping a close watch on the Germany international’s situation and there have been suggestions that they have pressed the accelerator to sign him this summer.

Klopp remains clear about his idea of holding on to the midfielder and according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, he has put a steep asking price on Can to dissuade clubs from making a move for him.
 


It has been claimed that the Liverpool manager wants around €35m from the German’s sale if the midfielder leaves Anfield this summer.  

And Klopp is prepared to lose the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of next season if none of his suitors agree to match Can’s asking price.

The Liverpool manager is still hedging his bets on Liverpool agreeing a new contract with the player and is keen to hold on to him.
 