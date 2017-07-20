XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2017 - 22:31 BST

Key Factor Means Wolfsburg’s Anthony Martial Chances Are Very Low

 




Wolfsburg have little chance of signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United as the Frenchman wants to play European football.

The Wolves have focused in on Martial and want to take him to the Volkswagen Arena on a loan deal this summer.




But according to Sky Deutschland, Wolfsburg have little hope of tempting Martial to Germany as they have no European football to offer and the Frenchman wants to continue to play in Europe.

The Wolves had a dismal campaign last season and could finish just 16th in the Bundesliga.
 


It is also claimed the Bundesliga side could have trouble affording the financial costs of taking Martial on loan.

The Frenchman is attracting interest from elsewhere too, with Italian giants Inter keen for him to be included in any deal which takes Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is keen to keep Martial at Old Trafford and is reluctant to see him go elsewhere this summer.
 