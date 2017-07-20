Key Factor Means Wolfsburg’s Anthony Martial Chances Are Very Low

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsburg have little chance of signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United as the Frenchman wants to play European football.



The Wolves have focused in on Martial and want to take him to the Volkswagen Arena on a loan deal this summer.











But according to Sky Deutschland, Wolfsburg have little hope of tempting Martial to Germany as they have no European football to offer and the Frenchman wants to continue to play in Europe.



The Wolves had a dismal campaign last season and could finish just 16th in the Bundesliga.





It is also claimed the Bundesliga side could have trouble affording the financial costs of taking Martial on loan .

The Frenchman is attracting interest from elsewhere too, with Italian giants Inter keen for him to be included in any deal which takes Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.



Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is keen to keep Martial at Old Trafford and is reluctant to see him go elsewhere this summer.

