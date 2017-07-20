Liverpool Target’s Agent Encourages Inter To Bid For Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has spoken to Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini to encourage a bid for his client, who has also been linked with Liverpool.



The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder’s future at Lazio has been under the spotlight this summer, with a number of clubs in Europe believed to be keeping tabs on him.











Liverpool have been interested in taking him to England over the last few months and Lazio reportedly knocked back a €28m bid from the Red earlier in the summer.



Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman is the player’s agent and he has been holding talks with a number of clubs to gather interest in his client during the transfer window.





According to Tuttosport, he met Inter deal-maker Sabatini to discuss Milinkovic-Savic’s future and has offered the Nerazzurri a chance to sign the Serbian.

Lazio are said to have valued the midfielder at around €70m to €80m and while it seems they have watered down their demands, the price is still steep for most clubs.



It has been claimed that Inter would have to fork out around €50m to convince Lazio to sell the 22-year-old Serbian midfielder this summer, but there are suggestions that the Nerazzurri could open negotiations with a lower initial bid.



Milinkovic-Savic has a contract until 2022 with the Rome club.

