Liverpool Target’s Agent Set For Contract Talks With Serie A Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Faouzi Ghoulam’s agent is set to meet Napoli next week to finalise the terms of a contract extension for his client, who has been linked with Liverpool.



The 26-year-old left-back’s future has been under the scanner all summer and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, there has always been the suggestion that he could leave Napoli.











Talks over a new deal with the club have progressed slowly and Liverpool have been linked with taking him to England, but Napoli have made it clear that they won’t be selling Ghoulam.



And negotiations over a new deal are expected to pick up pace with Napoli finally deciding to offer him a contract worth more than €2m per season.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender’s agent will be in Naples next week to meet the club hierarchy to finalise the terms of a fresh four-year contract.

And despite interest from abroad, Ghoulam is expected to finally sign a new deal with the Serie A giants and continue at the Stadio San Paolo beyond the summer transfer window.



He joined Napoli from Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has clocked up 136 appearances for the club thus far.

