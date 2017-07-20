Monaco Coach’s Comments Could Spell Bad News For Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has indicated that the club will not lose all of their key players this summer, in what could well be bad news for Arsenal's hopes of signing Thomas Lemar.



The impressive Monaco team that won the Ligue 1 title last season and made it to the Champions League semi-final have been considerably eroded by summer departures.











Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko have moved to England, joining Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, and Manchester City have been aggressively pursuing the signing of French full-back Benjamin Mendy.



Other players such as Kylian Mbappe, Lemar and Djibril Sidibe have all been linked with a move to some of the top clubs in Europe, with Arsenal especially putting in the hard yards for Lemar, but Jardim is not anticipating the complete dismantling of his impressive team.





And the Monaco coach stressed that some of his key players will continue at the Stade Louis II next season.

Jardim was quoted as saying by L’Equipe: “When I listen to the media, Fabinho, Mbappe, Jemerson, Lemar, Sidibe are all leaving.



“But we are a team and some will stay.”



Noises coming out of Monaco in recent days have suggested that Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko could be their last key departure this summer.

