Monaco Threaten To Report Clubs For Tapping Up Arsenal and Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe

Monaco have issued a warning to several unnamed "important" clubs over Kylian Mbappe, accusing those concerned of having contact with the striker without permission.



Mbappe has been linked with a whole host of Europe's elite sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.











Monaco are firm in their desire to keep the young striker, but have a fight on their hands – however it is one they are meeting head on as they first attempt to stop unauthorised discussions taking place.



The Ligue 1 champions said in a statement: "AS Monaco notes with regret that "important" clubs of European football increase contacts with Kylian Mbappe (and his agents) without the permission of the club.





"AS Monaco intends to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to Article 211 of the Professional Football League Regulations and to Article 18.3 of the FIFA Regulations and Status of Players Regulations", the statement continued.

"In order to put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco is considering asking the Professional Football League and FIFA to institute disciplinary proceedings against the offending clubs."



Monaco have not named the clubs they suspect of unauthorised approaches for Mbappe, but the Ligue 1 champions are now clearly signalling their intention to fight to keep the striker at the Stade Louis II into next season.



The principality outfit are trying to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract.



The striker is claimed to prefer a move to Real Madrid if he does leave Monaco this summer.

