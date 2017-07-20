XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2017 - 17:29 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United Coaching Staff Show Unity

 




Leeds United's backroom staff, including head coach Thomas Christiansen and director of football Victor Orta, have demonstrated their team spirit with a group photograph.

Christiansen's men played the second friendly of their trip to Austria on Thursday afternoon and registered a 1-1 draw with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Turkish side Bursaspor.




Leeds put in a slick performance with much promise which left Whites fans purring.

Christiansen has brought in his own backroom staff at Leeds and the entire group are with the squad in Austria, along with director of football Victor Orta.
 


And in a sign of unity, the whole backroom group posed for a photograph together.

Leeds have a further friendly on their Austria trip before they head back to England, with Spanish side Eibar the side next up for the Whites.

Christiansen will be looking for his men to build on their performance against Borussia Monchengladbach as they continue to gear up for the new Championship season.

Leeds also have a home friendly against Oxford United set for Saturday 29th July.
 