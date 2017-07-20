PSG Boss Says Wasn’t His Call For Manchester United Target To Miss Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has insisted that it was Manchester United target Serge Aurier’s decision to stay in the French capital rather than go on tour.



The full-back, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, has not travelled with PSG for their pre-season tour of the US and is expected to leave the club this summer.











The defender has been angling for a move away from PSG for months and after initially resisting the idea of selling him, the Parisians have decided to give in to his demands after securing Dani Alves on a free transfer.



Emery insisted that he wants to keep Aurier and he spoke with the player about holding on to him, but admits it was the defender’s decision to stay in Paris in order to hasten his departure from PSG.





The PSG head coach told L’Equipe when asked about Aurier: “I spoke with Serge to tell him that I wanted him to stay.

“He told me that he wants to leave and he preferred staying in Paris to prepare for his departure.”



The full-back has also been linked with a move to Italy, with Inter Milan believed to be interested in signing him this summer.

