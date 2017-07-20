Talk of Leeds United Being Set To Sign Aden Flint Wide of Mark

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not had contact with Bristol City over signing defender Aden Flint, it has been claimed.



Despite Leeds just having snapped up centre-back Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan from Everton, the Yorkshire giants are still expected to add another central defender in the current transfer window.











They have been increasingly linked with a move for Bristol City defender Flint, with even talk of a bid and the player being Elland Road bound.



But according to former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen, Leeds have had no contract with Bristol City over Flint.





And talk of an offer for the centre-back from the Whites is wide of the mark .

It remains to be seen if Leeds do make an attempt to take Flint to Elland Road this summer as they look to beef up their defensive options.



But whether the Robins would be willing to sell Flint is unclear, with the centre-back under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2020.

