That Proves We’re Ready For The Season – Pontus Jansson As Leeds United Draw Friendly Clash

Pontus Jansson feels Leeds United's performance in their 1-1 friendly draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday afternoon showed the Whites are already ready for the season to start.



The Sweden centre-back partnered Liam Cooper in the centre of defence against the Bundesliga side, who split their squad in two to cope with a further friendly on Thursday against French side Nice.











Luke Ayling gave Leeds the lead against Gladbach after nice interplay with Kemar Roofe opened up a shooting chance in just the second minute.



But Gladbach equalised three minutes into the second half when a foul from Ezgjan Alioski gave Patrick Hermann the chance to curl a free-kick into the top corner.



Really good performance from us tonight and we showed that we are ready for the season! See you tomorrow at the training! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jRi3bxqlaO — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) July 20, 2017



It ended 1-1 and Jansson, who was delighted with the travelling support Leeds had at the game, feels the Whites are already in good shape for the season .

He posted a video on Twitter of fans chanting his name at the game and wrote: "Really good performance from us tonight and we showed that we are ready for the season!



"See you tomorrow at the training!" Jansson added.



Leeds lost the first friendly on their Austria trip, going down 3-0 against Turkish side Bursaspor.



They have one friendly left, against Spanish outfit Eibar.

