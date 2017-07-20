XRegister
20/07/2017 - 11:54 BST

Torino Table Offer For Stoke City Outcast

 




Torino have slapped in an official offer to sign out-of-favour Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula this summer.

The French midfielder has failed to settle down in English football since joining Stoke from Porto in the winter transfer window last year for a big fee of €24m.




Stoke boss Mark Hughes conceded at the end of last season that things haven’t worked out for Imbula in England and the club are willing to listen to offers for him this summer.

Torino have been considering making a move for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder all summer and they have finally tabled an offer with the Premier League outfit.
 


According to Sky Italia, Torino have offered to sign him on loan with an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €15m at a later date.  

Stoke are desperate to get Imbula off their books and it remains to be seen whether they agree to initially loan out the midfielder to Torino this summer.

The Potters are yet to provide an answer to Torino but the Serie A side are keen to get the deal over the line soon and take Imbula to Italy this summer.

He has a contract until 2021 with Stoke.
 