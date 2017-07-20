Very Good, Very Good, But I’m Not Surprised – Leeds United Boss On Matthew Pennington’s Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits he was pleased with Matthew Pennington's unofficial debut for the club in a 1-1 friendly draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday, but not surprised by the Everton man's quality.



Pennington was snapped up by Leeds from Everton on a season-long loan earlier this week and jetted over to Austria to link up with the Whites at their pre-season training camp.











The centre-back was brought on for Pontus Jansson at the half time break in the contest against the Bundesliga outfit and completed 45 minutes for Christiansen's men.



The coach was delighted with the display turned in by the Everton contracted defender after such little time with his new team-mates, but not at all surprised, explaining his quality is the reason he is at Leeds.





" [He was] very good, very good", Christiansen said on LUTV.

"But I'm not surprised because this is why he's here.



"He did very well when you think that it's his first game with the team, he doesn't know the players.



"His performance was very good", he added.



Leeds' final friendly in Austria is against Spanish side Eibar and Pennington is likely to be given another outing in a white shirt by Christiansen.

