West Ham Confirm Javier Hernandez Deal Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have confirmed they have an agreement to sign Javier Hernandez, who is Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer, from Bayer Leverkusen.



The Hammers have been chasing a striker and in the former Manchester United marksman appear to have their man.











West Ham said in a statement: "West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed terms for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to London Stadium.



"The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will fly to London in the coming days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical with the Hammers."





Hernandez, who struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side at Manchester United, has had success in Germany at the BayArena, while continuing to kick on with Mexico at international level.

He scored his 47th international goal for Mexico earlier this year to become his country's all-time top scorer.



Now 29 years old, Hernandez has made a total of 76 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 39 goals in the process.



At Old Trafford, where the Mexican spent five years, he scored 59 goals in 156 games.



Manchester United sold Hernandez to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a fee of just over £7m.

