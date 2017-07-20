Wolfsburg Dreaming About Signing Manchester United Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsburg are interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on a loan deal this summer.



The Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford has come under the scanner in recent weeks, despite the club not wanting to see the player leave Manchester United in the transfer window.











Roma are keen to take Martial to Italy and Inter Milan want Manchester United to include the forward in any deal which would see Ivan Perisic move to Old Trafford this summer.



And it seems the interest in Martial is only heating up this summer as according to German magazine Kicker, Wolfsburg are dreaming about the signing the striker in the transfer window.





The Bundesliga outfit want to add attacking thrust to their team this summer and it has been claimed that the club are considering signing him on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

The Red Devils remain unwilling to lose the 21-year-old and the Frenchman’s wage demands are also expected to pose problems for the German outfit if they are serious about signing him.



Jose Mourinho is unlikely to sanction any move for Martial, especially with Manchester United struggling to add more width to their squad this summer.

