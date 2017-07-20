You All Know What We Want – Inter Deal-Maker Blunt On Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan technical director Walter Sabatini has insisted that the club are yet to receive the right offer for Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.



Manchester United have only met with frustration when it comes to dealing with Inter in their pursuit of signing Perisic and the saga has dragged along for weeks.











While the player wants the move and has already agreed terms with the Premier League giants, Inter have so far knocked back multiple offers from the Red Devils for the Croatian.



There are suggestions that Inter want the Red Devils to include Anthony Martial as part of the deal, but Jose Mourinho is not interested in parting ways with the Frenchman.





Inter have set an asking price of around €50m to €55m for Perisic and Sabatini stressed that despite all the speculation, the club are yet to receive the right offer for the 28-year-old winger.

He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Perisic: “You all know what we want.



“But the right offer is yet to arrive.”



Perisic has reluctantly travelled with Inter for their pre-season tour of China and will feature in their friendlies.

