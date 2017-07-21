Breakthrough Imminent – Manchester City Close On Defender Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are confident about concluding an agreement with Monaco for the signature of full-back Benjamin Mendy.



Pep Guardiola has been aggressively chasing the signature of the 22-year-old left back and has not been deterred by Monaco’s intention not to sell him this summer.











Monaco knocked back three offers from Manchester City this month for Mendy but it seems the two clubs are now closing in on an agreement for the Frenchman’s move to England.



Negotiations between the two clubs continued last night and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the two clubs are expected to strike a deal for the full-back today.





Monaco have demanded that Manchester City fork out the same price they paid for Kyle Walker when they signed the England international from Tottenham Hotspur.

And the two clubs are expected to negotiate on the basis of a €57m deal and an agreement is imminent, which would see Mendy join Guardiola’s expensively assembled squad this summer.



If the deal goes through in the coming days, Manchester City will have paid in excess of €100m for two full-backs this summer, in addition to paying €55m for John Stones last year.

