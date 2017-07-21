Can’t Destroy The Youth Culture Of Those Clubs – Chelsea Scout Wants To Tweak Loan System

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch super scout Piet de Visser is in favour of imposing restrictions on how many loan players a club can acquire from another club.



The 82-year-old has been scouting all over the world for Chelsea for many years and has recommended some of the top talents of European football to the Premier League champions.











Chelsea have a tie-up with Dutch club Vitesse over sending players over on loan and Manchester City have a similar arrangement with NAC Breda, coupled with having sister clubs across the world.



De Visser doesn’t believe there is a problem in such arrangements as it gives youngsters valuable time on the pitch and also helps to grow clubs such as Vitesse and NAC Breda.





But he also feels there should some be restrictions imposed on the number of players being loaned out to any particular club as he believes it adversely affects the youth culture of those outfits.

The Dutch super scout told Omroep Brabant: “It’s logical that players from clubs like Chelsea and City develop elsewhere.



“Both parties get a good deal. The clubs at where these boys play get better and the players benefit by getting more time on the pitch.



“But if it was for me to decide, there should some kind of restrictions. At NAC, six or seven boys from Manchester City play.



“You think there won’t be a group within a group? I am sure they all want to perform and want to adapt as quickly as possible.



“The problem with a large number of loan players lies mainly in the fact that it can have an effect on a club’s own culture.



“The youth education should never suffer.”

