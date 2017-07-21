XRegister
06 October 2016

21/07/2017 - 22:04 BST

Chelsea To Make Move For Liverpool Target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Next Week

 




Chelsea will move to try to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal next week, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The England international was linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium throughout last season, with Liverpool mooted as a possible destination for the midfielder, and the Reds have continued to be touted as potential buyers.




But it is Chelsea who will try to take Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal – and the Premier League champions will make their move next week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal and has told Arsene Wenger he has no intention of putting pen to paper to the deal currently being proposed by the Gunners.
 


Still just 23 years old, Oxlade-Chamberlain is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the Gunners.

He made 45 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions last season, chipping in with six goals and eleven assists for the cause.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is just six appearances shy of 200 for Wenger's men and Gunners fans will be watching his situation with interest this summer as they look to see whether the midfielder will stay to reach the milestone.
 