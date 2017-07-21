Diego Costa Declines Inter Overtures, Only Wants Atletico Madrid Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Diego Costa has knocked back overtures from Inter Milan and only wants to join Atletico Madrid this summer.



Costa has been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the Far East and the striker is waiting for Atletico Madrid to agree a deal with Chelsea in order to move back to Spain.











The striker and Antonio Conte fell out at the end of the season and with Alvaro Morata about to join Chelsea, the Premier League champions are planning ahead without the Spain international.



With Costa available in the market, several clubs are interested in signing him this summer and according to Sky Italia, Inter tried their luck with the Spain international.





It has been claimed Nerazzurri officials touched base with the striker’s camp through intermediaries and wanted to discuss the possibility of Costa joining Inter this summer.

However, Costa has firmly declined any possible offers from Inter and has made it clear that he only wants to return to Atletico Madrid.



The Spanish giants are barred from registering new players this summer, but the Spaniard is willing to wait until January to play for Los Colchoneros.

