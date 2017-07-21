He’s Great – AC Milan Deal-Maker Admits Swoop For Manchester United Target Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has not ruled out the possibility of the Rossoneri signing Manchester United target Renato Sanches this summer.



Bayern Munich beat off competition from Manchester United to sign the young midfielder last summer, but the Portugal international struggled in his first season in Bavaria.











The German champions are willing to listen to offers for him, with a loan move believed be preferred by Bayern Munich and Manchester United are again said to be considering signing him.



There has also been talk of AC Milan being interested in signing the Portuguese midfielder on loan and there have been discussions between the Rossoneri and Bayern Munich over a deal.





And AC Milan sporting director Mirabelli admits that the club are indeed interested in taking Sanches to the San Siro this summer.

When asked about the youngster, the AC Milan sporting director explained to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “I know him very well from his time at Benfica.



“He is a great player and the reports from Bayern are great.



“I will not rule out a deal for him.”



The 19-year-old midfielder has a contract until 2021 with Bayern Munich.

