XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2017 - 11:03 BST

He’s Talking About Playing In England – Agent of Manchester United Linked Brazilian Talent

 




Richarlison’s agent has indicated that his client would be open to a move to England this summer, amid interest from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old Fluminense striker’s future has come under the scanner in recent days after it emerged that a number of clubs in Europe have been keeping an eye on him.




Manchester United and AC Milan have extensively scouted the player in recent months and Ajax are reportedly prepared to slap in a bid for him soon to take him to the Netherlands.

His agent, Renato Velasco, admitted to interest from Italy in his client and revealed that Sampdoria and Inter Milan have been keen on signing the Brazil Under-20 international.
 


He also added that Richarlison is ready to play in Europe and has talked about playing in countries such as England and the Netherlands.  

Velasco told Italian outlet FCInterNews.it: “Yes, there is interest from a few clubs in your country.

“Inter and Sampdoria, yes, but not the Rossoneri, at least not right now.

“The truth is that he is ready to play for any club, big or small and there is a lot of speculation around him.

“He is talking about Italy, but also England and Holland.”

The striker has a contract until 2020 with Fluminense and has netted ten goals in 38 appearances for the club thus far.
 