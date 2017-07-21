He’s Talking About Playing In England – Agent of Manchester United Linked Brazilian Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Richarlison’s agent has indicated that his client would be open to a move to England this summer, amid interest from Manchester United.



The 20-year-old Fluminense striker’s future has come under the scanner in recent days after it emerged that a number of clubs in Europe have been keeping an eye on him.











Manchester United and AC Milan have extensively scouted the player in recent months and Ajax are reportedly prepared to slap in a bid for him soon to take him to the Netherlands.



His agent, Renato Velasco, admitted to interest from Italy in his client and revealed that Sampdoria and Inter Milan have been keen on signing the Brazil Under-20 international.





He also added that Richarlison is ready to play in Europe and has talked about playing in countries such as England and the Netherlands.

Velasco told Italian outlet FCInterNews.it: “Yes, there is interest from a few clubs in your country.



“Inter and Sampdoria, yes, but not the Rossoneri, at least not right now.



“The truth is that he is ready to play for any club, big or small and there is a lot of speculation around him.



“He is talking about Italy, but also England and Holland.”



The striker has a contract until 2020 with Fluminense and has netted ten goals in 38 appearances for the club thus far.

