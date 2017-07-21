XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2017 - 22:38 BST

Incredible Emotion – Alvaro Morata Reacts To Chelsea Move

 




Alvaro Morata says he feels incredible emotion at joining Chelsea after he completed a big-money move to the English champions from Real Madrid.

The striker had appeared set for Manchester United earlier this summer as he looked to find the playing time which eluded him at Real Madrid, but has ended up at Chelsea.




Morata has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Chelsea and is targeting scoring goals and winning trophies for the Blues.

The Spaniard also admitted to feeling incredible emotion after sealing the move.
 


He told his new club's official site: "I am so happy to be here.

"It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club.

"I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible", the former Juventus striker, who will work under former Bianconeri boss Antonio Conte at Chelsea, added.

Morata is now flying to link up with his new team-mates in Asia, with Chelsea on tour in the Far East, as he looks to quickly settle in.

The Blues are set to play Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter.
 