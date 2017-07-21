Incredible Emotion – Alvaro Morata Reacts To Chelsea Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Alvaro Morata says he feels incredible emotion at joining Chelsea after he completed a big-money move to the English champions from Real Madrid.



The striker had appeared set for Manchester United earlier this summer as he looked to find the playing time which eluded him at Real Madrid, but has ended up at Chelsea.











Morata has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Chelsea and is targeting scoring goals and winning trophies for the Blues.



The Spaniard also admitted to feeling incredible emotion after sealing the move.





He told his new club's official site: " I am so happy to be here.

"It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club.



"I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible", the former Juventus striker, who will work under former Bianconeri boss Antonio Conte at Chelsea, added.



Morata is now flying to link up with his new team-mates in Asia, with Chelsea on tour in the Far East, as he looks to quickly settle in.



The Blues are set to play Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter.

