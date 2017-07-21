Jurgen Klopp Stresses Hardline No-Sale Stance On Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp insists that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale despite the Brazilian being linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.



The French giants are claimed to have identified Coutinho as a potential signing this summer if they cannot tempt Alexis Sanchez to the Parc des Princes from Arsenal, while the Liverpool man continues to be coveted by the Spaniards.











But Klopp, who is not surprised that Coutinho is attracting interest, says that the club are clear in that they will not sell the Brazilian midfielder.



"Yes, that’s what we can say. But that’s not since this morning or yesterday, I’m not sure if it was different at any time. So, yes", Klopp said at a press conference in Hong Kong when asked if Coutinho is not for sale.





" I’m not surprised that any club is interested in players, if it is like this. A few people obviously see that Liverpool has a few good players. That’s how it is", the German continued.

"But a very important message, maybe – we are not a selling club.



"We believe in working together, we believe in development together. We believe in using the basis.



"We want to work together, we want to make the next step together and for this we need to stay together. That’s how it is", Klopp added.



PSG and Barcelona may still try their luck for Coutinho this summer, but it is unclear whether there is any offer that would change Liverpool's no-sale stance on the Brazilian.



Liverpool have Coutinho, who is now closing on 200 appearances for the club after making 181 so far, under contract until 2022, putting the Reds in a strong position to resist his departure.

