XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2017 - 14:12 BST

Juventus Out of Race For Manchester United Linked Serge Aurier

 




Juventus have bowed out of the race for the signature of Manchester United target Serge Aurier after signing Mattia De Sciglio on Thursday.

The right-back has been left out of PSG’s pre-season tour of the US and the defender is expected to leave the club by the end of the transfer window next month.




There has been widespread interest in the player, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Manchester United believed to be keen to sign the defender this summer.

Juventus were also interested in the player and there has been contact between his representatives and the club over a possible move to Turin in the coming weeks.
 


However, the Italian champions secured the signature of full-back De Sciglio from AC Milan and according to French radio station RMC, the Italian champions are no longer in the chase for Aurier.  

Juventus are no longer interested in signing the PSG defender and called off negotiations with the player’s agents after getting De Sciglio in the bag.

Aurier could still end up in Italy with Inter and AC Milan interested, but he will not be playing for the Italian champions next season.
 