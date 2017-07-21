Juventus Out of Race For Manchester United Linked Serge Aurier

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have bowed out of the race for the signature of Manchester United target Serge Aurier after signing Mattia De Sciglio on Thursday.



The right-back has been left out of PSG’s pre-season tour of the US and the defender is expected to leave the club by the end of the transfer window next month.











There has been widespread interest in the player, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Manchester United believed to be keen to sign the defender this summer.



Juventus were also interested in the player and there has been contact between his representatives and the club over a possible move to Turin in the coming weeks.





However, the Italian champions secured the signature of full-back De Sciglio from AC Milan and according to French radio station RMC, the Italian champions are no longer in the chase for Aurier.

Juventus are no longer interested in signing the PSG defender and called off negotiations with the player’s agents after getting De Sciglio in the bag.



Aurier could still end up in Italy with Inter and AC Milan interested, but he will not be playing for the Italian champions next season.

