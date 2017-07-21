Lazio Enter Transfer Mix For Arsenal Linked Carlos Bacca

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are considering making a move for AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Everton this summer.



Simone Inzaghi is seeing reinforcements for his Lazio squad this summer and signing a striker is on the top of his agenda as he looks to add more goals to his team.











With AC Milan planning to invest even more in their attack after signing Andre Silva from Porto, Bacca is expected to be surplus to requirements by the start of the new season.



The Rossoneri are willing to listen to offers for the Colombia international and according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Lazio are interested in signing Bacca from the Rossoneri this summer.





Signing a striker is on Lazio’s agenda and Bacca has emerged as a possible signing but the deal is expected to be difficult because of the possible finances involved.

AC Milan are not ready to lose the player cheaply and Bacca’s wage demands are also expected to be a problem, but Lazio are keen to explore possibilities of signing the Colombian.



Bacca has also been linked with a move to England with Arsenal and Everton, and Marseille have also been interested in signing him.



His former club Sevilla are also considering a move for him and Bacca is believed to be in favour of a return to Spain.

