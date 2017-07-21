Leeds United Appoint New U23 Boss, Arrives From Cyprus

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced that Carlos Corberan is taking over as Under-23s coach.



The Whites lost Jason Blunt from the role earlier this summer after he opted to join Cornwall-based non-league side Mousehole AFC.











Now Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has used his contacts to take Corberan to Elland Road to succeed Blunt.



Just 34 years old, Corberan was in charge of Cypriot First Division outfit Ermis last season and helped the side to finish seventh of 14, with 35 points from 26 games.





Corberan has had spells as an assistant coach in both Spain and Saudi Arabia .

Leeds' youth set-up has enjoyed a good record of bringing through young talents in recent years with three, Lewis Cook, Sam Byram and Charlie Taylor, all going on to play Premier League football.



Corberan will be expected to continue developing talents and is sure to be judged on how many of the Under-23 crop can break through to the first team.

