Liverpool Star Welcomes Big Squad

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes that it is good for the Reds to have a big squad because it gives manager Jurgen Klopp the chance for rotation during a busy season.



The Reds have signed three players thus far this summer, in the form of Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke, increasing the amount of competition within the squad.











The 26-year-old though welcomes the competition as he believes that it will help to build up the intensity, which in turn will improve the team's quality of performance next term.



Reflecting on all the injury problems that the Reds had to face last term and the difficulties arising from them, Wijnaldum said that it is good to have the full squad as it gives the manager the option to rotate the squad during a very busy season.





“I already felt we had a strong squad last season, but in a couple of moments, we had a lot of injuries and so it was difficult to rotate, with a lot of players having to play more than they’re used to playing and we had to use young players", the former Newcastle United man told his club's official website.

“This season, so far everyone is fit and it’s good for the team and the manager because he has a lot more choice.



“It has to be intense at a club like Liverpool – a big club, a top club. We have a squad with a lot of good players and I think that’s a normal thing.



“We have to have a big squad with good players because we play a lot of games though the season and in some situations you have to rotate to give some players a rest, so that’s not possible if you have a small squad.



"Having a big squad is a good thing.”



The number of games are set to increase even further if Liverpool manage to reach the group stage in the Champions League.

