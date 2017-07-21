XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2017 - 10:51 BST

Loan Only – Everton Keen On Tottenham Outcast But Spurs Seek Permanent Deal

 




Everton are one of the many clubs who are interested in signing Moussa Sissoko on loan this summer, but Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a permanent solution.

Sissoko has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of the US due to an injury, but it has been claimed that the midfielder is not convinced about the reasons.




Tottenham paid big money to snare him away from Newcastle United last summer but Sissoko failed to convince Mauricio Pochettino and remained a peripheral figure.

The Frenchman has spoken out about the lack of communication from the Tottenham manager and the north Londoners are clear about offloading the player this summer.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton are one of the many English clubs who have enquired about the possibility of signing Sissoko from Tottenham this summer.  

However, the Toffees, like most of his suitors, only want to sign him on a loan deal and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants a permanent solution for the Frenchman, who Pochettino paid £30m to sign.

Marseille and Lyon have also been interested in the 27-year-old Frenchman, but they are yet to put in any concrete efforts to sign the out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder.
 