Loan Only – Everton Keen On Tottenham Outcast But Spurs Seek Permanent Deal

Everton are one of the many clubs who are interested in signing Moussa Sissoko on loan this summer, but Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a permanent solution.



Sissoko has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of the US due to an injury, but it has been claimed that the midfielder is not convinced about the reasons.











Tottenham paid big money to snare him away from Newcastle United last summer but Sissoko failed to convince Mauricio Pochettino and remained a peripheral figure.



The Frenchman has spoken out about the lack of communication from the Tottenham manager and the north Londoners are clear about offloading the player this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton are one of the many English clubs who have enquired about the possibility of signing Sissoko from Tottenham this summer.

However, the Toffees, like most of his suitors, only want to sign him on a loan deal and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants a permanent solution for the Frenchman, who Pochettino paid £30m to sign.



Marseille and Lyon have also been interested in the 27-year-old Frenchman, but they are yet to put in any concrete efforts to sign the out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder.

