06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/07/2017 - 12:39 BST

Mammoth Asking Price On Arsenal and Man City Linked Kylian Mbappe As Real Madrid Start Push

 




Monaco have slapped an eye-watering asking price on Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool linked Kylian Mbappe, amidst a renewed push from Real Madrid to sign him.

The 18-year-old striker’s future at Monaco has been a subject of intrigue all summer, with some of biggest clubs in Europe hoping to lure him away from the Stade Louis II.




Paris Saint-Germain have been working on his entourage to convince the player to join the Parisians and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also met his representatives to discuss a potential summer move, with claims suggesting the Citizens are prepared to offer €140m to €150m for the striker.

Monaco have already threatened to report several clubs to the concerned authorities for illegally tapping up the player, but the interest in him is refusing to go away.
 


Real Madrid have been maintaining their long gaze on the player for months and according to Madrid-based daily Marca, they have opened talks with Monaco for the signature of the young striker.  

It has been claimed that Monaco have slapped a hefty €190m asking price on Mbappe, but Real Madrid feel it is only a starting position and the figure will come down in due course.

Real Madrid are also looking to convince the player that he will get enough minutes on the pitch next season despite the array of attacking talents at Zinedine Zidane’s disposal.

The European champions are also considering the option of signing him this summer and then loaning him out to Monaco for next season.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also firm fans of Mbappe, but Real Madrid are one of the clubs who are more likely to sign the 18-year-old this summer.
 